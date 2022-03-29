Leon County Sheriff's Office arrests student at Lincoln High School

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Leon County Sheriff’s Office arrested a juvenile at a high school Tuesday.

The sheriff’s office said in a news release a 16-year-old male was arrested and sent to the Juvenile Assessment Center.

The juvenile was charged with possession of weapon on school property.

At 11:30 a.m., Leon County Sheriff’s Office school resource deputies were made aware that a Lincoln High School student was seen at a park on the 500 block of Easterwood Drive with a weapon.

When the student returned to Lincoln’s campus, a school resource deputy engaged the male student.

According to the sheriff's office, the student acknowledged he had a handgun-style pellet gun in his vehicle.

The pellet gun was retrieved by a school resource deputy.

The news release notes that the high school was not placed on lockdown.

LCSO says it encourages families to discuss with their children the potential consequences of bringing a weapon to school and if they “See Something, Say Something.”