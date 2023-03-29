Leon County to celebrate Autism Acceptance Month with upcoming events, resources

LEON COUNTY, FLa. — In celebration of autism and neurodiversity during Autism Acceptance Month in April, Leon County Government is set to hold several events and offer resources from the LeRoy Collins Leon County Public Library System.

The events consist of art exhibits, music therapy, a resource fair, and sensory story times for all ages and abilities, according to the County.

The County is encouraging local community members to attend the following events:



Artists and Autism: A Kaleidoscope of Neurodiversity Exhibit Opening - From 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. April 1, there will be an exhibit at the downtown Main Library, featuring digital and physical artwork by local artists. People will be able to chat with artists and enjoy crafts for children and adults.

Exhibit will be on display until April 30.

Exhibits at Obsessions Gift Shop and Able Artists Gallery will be on display until April 30.

People may attend in person at Fort Braden Branch Library or via zoom.

To view available dates, times and locations, click here .

To view available dates, times and locations, click here .



To view a complete list of resources and events, visit LeonCountyFL.gov/Celebration.