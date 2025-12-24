Leon County secures $16.8 million federal grant for North Monroe Street safety improvements

TALLAHASSEE, FL — Leon County has secured a $16.8 million federal grant to improve safety along a seven-mile stretch of North Monroe Street, addressing longstanding challenges for pedestrians, bicyclists, and drivers.

In a press release, the County says the U.S. Department of Transportation announced the Safe Streets and Roads for All grant award on December 23rd for the North Monroe Street Safety Implementation project. The total project cost is estimated at $21 million, with the required local match funded through Blueprint.

Comprehensive safety upgrades planned

The project will implement corridor-wide improvements along North Monroe Street (US 27/SR 63) from West Tharpe Street to Capital Circle NW/Old Bainbridge Road.

The release states that planned improvements include filling sidewalk and bike lane gaps, installing pedestrian fencing, adding signalized mid-block crossings, constructing raised medians, and adding median refuges. The project will also install high-emphasis crosswalks and upgrade intersections with targeted safety features, including leading pedestrian intervals that give pedestrians a head start before vehicles receive a green light.

It goes on to say that additional intersection improvements include rectangular rapid-flashing beacons at ramps, speed feedback signs, blank-out signs, turn-lane modifications, and detectable warning surfaces.

Project targets crash reduction

The project aligns with the Safe System Approach and incorporates safety strategies consistent with the Federal Highway Administration's Proven Safety Countermeasures.

The County says the improvements target reductions in rear-end, angle, and sideswipe crashes while improving safety at crossings for vulnerable roadway users.

Five-year implementation timeline

The project implementation schedule spans the next five years, with local and state planning in 2026 and survey and design completion in 2027.

Development and construction are scheduled from 2028 to 2030.

