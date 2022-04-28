Leon County Schools works on pay raise for veteran teachers

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Shari Gewanter has taught at Leon County Schools for 24 years.

She says she's seen not just new teachers leave, but one's who have been in the business as long she has leave too.

"It's hard to watch. They're fed up. I want to tell them to wait until the pendulum swings in our favor, I understand their frustration," Gewanter said.

Leon County Schools Superintendent Rocky Hanna says he's now working to get more money into teachers pockets.

"We're trying to do what we can as a district to add additional resources. In this case, we've offered $4 million for the 2022-2023 year to add to what the governor has given that other 2 million," Hanna said.

Hanna says his goal is to reward veteran teachers.

Those are the teachers with at least 10 years of experience under their belt.

"Veteran teacher has received average over the last four years, an annual increase of just over $1,400 per year. If so, we're going to try to continue that trajectory," Hanna said.

Hanna says that means hosting teacher town halls to hear the concerns and needs of the ones in the classroom.

It also mean working with the teachers union on an increase.

"Unfortunately, the legislature in the way they've written state laws have taken away a lot of the bargaining powers of our local union," Hanna said.

Gewanter - a member of the union - says she's proud of what Hanna is trying to do.

Because above money, giving the pay bump to veteran teachers shows appreciation.