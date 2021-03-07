Leon County Schools vaccinate teachers 50 and older during Saturday clinic

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Laura Kerr, a first-grade teacher at Gilchrist Elementary School in Tallahassee, looking is forward to safer times once more people are vaccinated.

"We are so excited just to be able to do normal things like parties, and to be able to have assemblies again and go on field trips," said Kerr.

When Spanish teacher Rosalba Kampert found out that the Leon County Schools had Fifteen-hundred vaccines for their employees, she jumped at the opportunity.

"I was waiting for a long time for this to happen because we are in the classroom every day and it's a risk for teachers and for the students, so I'm glad that I got the vaccine today," said Kampert.

During Saturday's vaccine clinic at the Leon County Health Department, 1,500 doses of the vaccine were available for Leon County Schools employees.

Superintendent Rocky Hanna has been advocating state and local health leaders to make vaccinating school employees a priority, something that will now happen across the state following an executive order from Gov. Ron DeSantis.

"Before the end of the school year, 100 percent of our employees whether you're a bus driver or a food service worker, teacher, all of us will have had an opportunity to get vaccinated," said Hanna.

Teachers can also get their vaccines from Florida A&M's vaccine clinic that's open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. seven days a week.