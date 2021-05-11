LCS unveils #Summer850 to 'combat the COVID slide'

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Leon County School District announced the #Summer850 plan, featuring eight program options over a five-week period during the summer to help ensure zero students fall behind.

“Across our country, some students have been more negatively impacted than others by this horrific pandemic. Our district is investing $1.5 million on summer programs designed to combat the Covid Slide,” said Superintendent of Leon County Schools Rocky Hanna. “Summer 850 is another example of our district rising to the challenge to ensure the future success of our students.”

Each #Summer850 program is targeted to specific grade levels and is designed to help students strengthen skills for academic success next year.

Program lengths vary, but LCS says many will be available during a five-week span in June and July.

Students will be identified by their schools to participate. Complimentary breakfast, lunch and transportation will be provided by LCS.

Program options are below:

Pre-Kindergarten



VPK is available to any family who has not used their VPK certificate

Expanded sites (ECPDC and Wesson)

Will feature targeted instruction & Face to Face learning with proper protocols

Free for students 8:30am-4:30pm

Kindergarten



We will be partnering with the LCS Foundation to provide backpacks and activities for rising Kindergarten students

First through Fifth grade



Rising 1-5th graders

Targeted academic support for students who are 1 or more years below grade level

Face to face learning

Beyond the Bell/Learning from Home activities

Can participate in EDEP pending availability; sliding scale for fees dependent on the school site

Rising Sixth-Graders



Opportunities for rising sixth-graders to participate in orientation style programs on campus

Can still participate at elementary school EDEP

Sixth through eighth grade



Learning recovery for core courses at every school

Targeted student focus: Students with 1-3 F’s: Q. 4 and June Program Participation Students with 4 or more F’s: Summer and Transition Program participation (transportation provided)

Free for students and families

Ninth through twelfth grade



Learning recovery for all credit deficiencies

June Recovery program

Partnering with ACE for credit recovery in June and July on each school campus

Free for students and families

Extended Day Enrichment Programs (EDEP)



Traditional summer camp experience

Sliding scale for fees

21st Century

