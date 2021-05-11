Leon County Schools unveils Summer850 plan

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Leon County Schools also unveiled a plan Tuesday to help keep students on track after experiencing educational setbacks due to COVID19.

Their Summer 850 plan means they'll offer 8 programs over 5 weeks to make sure zero students are left behind. It features small class groups for younger students and community involvement to support high schoolers.

"There will be 10 students, one teacher, one paraprofessional working hands on with those kids to try to get them caught up and back on track academically," said superintendent Rocky Hanna. "For our middle schools and high schools, we have a credit retrieval programs. Adult community Ed is going to work with our high schools on getting kids credits if they got behind on credits to make sure they are in position well to graduate on time."

School principals will identify students who need to enroll in the program which will run from June 28th through the third week in July.