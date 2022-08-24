Watch Now
Leon County schools to host childhood cancer awareness, fundraising event

Bell, Autumn
Posted at 10:20 AM, Aug 24, 2022
TALLAHASSEE, FLa. — Leon County schools are kicking off Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month with a family fun, fundraising event.

The "Be Bold! Go Gold!" event is set to take place on August 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Roberts Elementary School, located at 5777 Pimlico Dr.

Various vendors will be in attendance for families to enjoy fun activities. Attendees may pay $5 per individual or $20 per family.

A presentation and memorial walk will be held at 7:30 p.m.

The event is reportedly aiming to raise funds to provide support to local families experiencing childhood cancer.

Moore Bass sponsored the initiative and Trent's Touch, Hang Tough Foundation and The Marshal Fisher AYA Cancer Fund will benefit from the event.

