Leon County Schools to host annual 'Stuff the Bus' school supply drive

LEON COUNTY, FLa. (WTXL) — The Foundation for Leon County Schools and Leon County Schools partner to host its annual "Stuff the Bus" school supply drive on Saturday, July 30, during tax free weekend.

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., local members may drop off school supplies at the Walmart on Thomasville Rd.

Supplies needed are elementary backpacks, secondary laptop bags, composition notebooks, colored pencils, scissors, pink erasers, cleaning wipes, hand sanitizer, facial tissue, both WIDE and COLLEGE notebook paper and spiral notebooks, ink pens, highlighters, dry erase markers, pencil sharpeners, pouches and boxes.

Necessary supplies may also be dropped off at the School Choice Office, located at 725 S Calhoun St. in the Bloxham building.

Monetary donations are also allowed and are tax deductible. Checks are to be payable to "School Supply Drive".

