Leon County Schools to hold 2nd summer Pop-Up Preschool

LEON COUNTY, FLa. — Leon County Schools is holding their 2nd Pop-Up Preschool event of this summer next week.

Kids between the ages of 3 and 6 will have the opportunity to enjoy read alouds, sensory stations, games, crafts, and language activities.

Parents must be present as their kids attend.

The summer event will take place July 17 through July 20 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Fort Braden Community Center.

To register, click here.

For more information, contact Linzee Buck at earlychildhood@leonschools.net or call 850-488-1652.

