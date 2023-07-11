Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Leon County Schools to hold 2nd summer Pop-Up Preschool

Leon County Schools Logo
Alexis Joynes
http://leonschools.schoolwires.net/Domain/244
Leon County Schools Logo
Posted at 12:24 PM, Jul 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-11 12:27:15-04

LEON COUNTY, FLa. — Leon County Schools is holding their 2nd Pop-Up Preschool event of this summer next week.

Kids between the ages of 3 and 6 will have the opportunity to enjoy read alouds, sensory stations, games, crafts, and language activities.

Parents must be present as their kids attend.

The summer event will take place July 17 through July 20 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Fort Braden Community Center.

To register, click here.

For more information, contact Linzee Buck at earlychildhood@leonschools.net or call 850-488-1652.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming