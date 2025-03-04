Leon County Schools to have late start Wednesday due to severe weather

LEON COUNTY, FL — Leon County Schools will be delaying the start of school on Wednesday, March 5th due to impending severe weather.

In a release, they said the National Weather Service is forecasting a strong line of storms to come through our area between 3:00 a.m. and 6:00 a.m., therefore out of an abundance of caution schools will be delayed by one hour.

Below are the start times for Wednesday:



High schools will start at 8:30 a.m.

Elementary schools will start at 9:30 a.m.

Middle schools will start at 10:30 a.m.

They say bus routes will begin one hour later than normal and that EDEP before school programs will start one hour later than normal.

LCS says all district staff should arrive to begin work one hour later than normal.

There are no changes to dismissal times or after-school activities.

