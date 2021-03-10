Leon County Schools thanks employees with Spring Break off

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — During Leon County Schools Board meeting Tuesday night, Superintendent Rocky Hanna announced that all LCS employees will have off the week of Spring Break.
Hanna said the week off is a thank you and in recognition of the hard work and dedication given to Leon County students throughout the past year.
LCS said staff members can expect an email with more information.
