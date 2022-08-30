Leon County Schools Summer Program leads to big gains for school system

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — “I couldn’t be more proud of what we’ve accomplished this summer heading into the 22-23 school year,” says Leon County Schools' Superintendent Rocky Hanna.

Over 3600 students attended Leon County Schools Summer Program, about 10-15% of the school system’s population. After COVID, the AMERICAN RESCUE PLAN granted the school system $12 million in funding for a span of 2 years.

With over 700 teachers working the program, students were able to make great strides in just 4 weeks.

Academic Services Coordinator Billy Epting says the summer program helped catch students up whereas they may have not been on track to graduate otherwise.

“The fact that we were able to provide that was really, really, encouraging. You can give some kids that might get discouraged that they’re so far behind, then they end up disliking school or more," said Epting. "They may potentially drop out and the middle and high school level. Hopefully this summer gave them a little bit of hope."

As far as how to get even more students to participate in the program next year, superintendent Hanna already has an idea in mind.

“We’re going to encourage parents again at the end of year, as we see kids and where they are and evaluate them. Those that we feel would benefit from a round of summer instruction we’re going to absolutely, strongly encourage those parents to have their child to participate,” says Hanna.

