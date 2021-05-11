Leon County Schools starts mobile vaccination clinics for students and teachers

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — As school ends at Leon High School, some students are going home.

Others are headed straight to the Leon County Schools vaccination clinic.

So far from ages 16 to 24, Leon County has vaccinated over 13,000 people, with the school district having close to 70 percent of their teachers vaccinated.

For 18 year old Parker Kenny, he's has been patiently waiting to receive his vaccine. And when Kenny heard that the school would give him the opportunity for the vaccine, he jumped at the opportunity.

"I think it makes it real easy," said Kenny. "At that point people don't really have that much of an excuse to not get vaccinated. A lot of people that are here today just got out of an exam and so it makes it super easy just to come down here and get a vaccine and get it over with."

The walk up mobile vaccine clinics will happen until Thursday of this week from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.:

Tuesday: Godby High School

Wednesday: Chiles High School