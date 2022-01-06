Leon County Schools sees spike in COVID-19 cases after holiday break

LEON COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — Leon County Schools saw a spike in COVID-19 cases after students returned to school on Jan. 5, according to the school district's COVID-19 dashboard.

From Nov. 23, 2021, to Dec. 7, 2021, the school district had seven reported cases in total over the two-week time period.

ABC 27 Leon County Schools COVID-19 Dashboard on Dec. 8, 2021.



Students went on holiday break beginning Dec. 18, 2021, and teachers returned on Jan. 4, 2022, for a planning day before students returned back the next day. Over the past three days, a total of 213 cases have been reported in the Leon County School district.

A full breakdown of the reported case numbers are below:



Jan. 4: 20 students, 11 teachers

Jan. 5: 109 students, 16 teachers

Jan. 6: 43 students, 14 teachers

Leon County Schools Leon County Schools COVID-19 Dashboard on Jan. 6, 2022.

The schools with the highest number of reported student cases are Chiles High School with 22, Leon High School with 19 and Moore Elementary School with 17.

Leon County Schools announced on Jan. 4 that they would strongly encourage masks and ramp up efforts to remind students throughout campus. LCS added that faculty and staff would be required to wear a mask unless six feet of social distancing was possible. Mentors and volunteers are required to wear a mask at all times.

In line with CDC changes, the school's quarantine policy also fell from 10 days to five.

"If you came to our schools now you would see that most students are still wearing a mask. That's totally their call," said Assistant Superintendent Alan Cox. "After the five days, if they still have some mild symptoms but the symptoms are improving, they can also return."

Additionally, students exposed will no longer be contact traced. Instead, parents will receive a note if a classmate tests positive.

To see the full reported case breakdown by school, click here.