Leon County Schools safety and security team works to keep guns off campus

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Leon County Schools safety and security team has been working closely with local law enforcement agencies to identify the best ways to prevent guns on campus.

This includes finding ways to open communication between law enforcement, students, parents, and community members.

LCS has now had a total of seven instances of guns on campus. The latest happened Monday at Lively Technical College.

As part of the team's latest safety efforts, people who attended Tuesday evening's board meeting had to pass metal detection before entry.

Safety and Security Chief John Hunkiar says similar processes won't be implemented across the district for schools, "but we do have the ability to conduct searches now, and our school campuses do have wands, so if we do receive a tip, we'll make sure to follow all of our policies and procedures related to search and seizure."

He reminds community members that tips led law enforcement officer to find each of the seven guns reported, and asks if you see something, or if you hear something, say something.

