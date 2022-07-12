TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Taking a deeper look at violence in schools--that's what Leon County schools are looking to tackle.

"I just want a safe city. I want people to know that they can live, work, and play here in Tallahassee and be safe, " says Cox.

LCS is partnering with the city of Tallahassee to provide resources aimed at preventing students from becoming victims of perpetrators of gun violence.

"I want children— I want to hear them laughing and playing in the park. I want to hear them laughing and playing in the backyard and not be worried about gunfire," says Cox.

School officials are still in the planning stages of the program but they violence preventative program.

Errol Wilson has a long history with mentorship. He feels this program will be a big impact on shielding students from violent crimes.

"Anytime that we can put resources around trauma and trauma informed practices, with healing centered practices we're able to get at the foundation for the violence," says Wilson.

He has been in the mentor field since 1996.When asked how important mentorship would be for this program, he…

"I think it would be critical. One of the component parts that we found to be successful is that for us mentoring starts with having that consistent presence in the lives of the students," says Wilson.