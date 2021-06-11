Leon County Schools issues graduation heat advisory

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — If you're heading to Gene Cox Stadium for graduation, it's going to be another hot evening.

District leaders are advising students, parents and guests to plan ahead to help stay cool during the outdoor ceremony.

Doors open at 7 p.m. and they suggest arriving early to avoid rushing during the summer weather.

They also recommend drinking plenty of water to stay hydrated.

"Make sure that you are hydrating," said assistant superintendent Michelle Gayle. "Now we do provide water at the Gene Cox stadium, but they can also bring water themselves. Now we have grad fans as you can see right here, provided by Lively Technical College to celebrate this momentous occasion."

First responders will also be standing by to come to your aid if needed.