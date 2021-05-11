Leon County Schools hosts vaccines sites as CDC considers expanding vaccine eligibility

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tuesday marks the second day of vaccination efforts through Leon County Schools with shots going into arms of those 16 and up at Godby High School. District leaders tell us they’re eager to see even younger students become eligible for the vaccine.

"Were going to take the shots to the people," said Superintendent Rocky Hanna.

After one day of offering vaccinations at Leon High School, Leon County Schools can count on just over 30 more vaccinated people in their classrooms. Despite Godby High serving an area where more people are likely to have vaccine hesitancy, they have high hopes for turnout throughout the rest of the week.

"We'll do all of our high schools this week, then next week in addition, we'll roll out to all of our elementary and middle schools and districts sites," said Hanna.

They're even looking forward to the impact expanding vaccine availability can have on next school year.

"We are all extremely hopeful that some of the protocols we have in place we'll be able to step back from, to relax a little bit, as far as masks are concerned and the social distancing, but again those guidelines will come from the CDC," said Hanna.

The CDC is expected to approve vaccination availability for 12 to 15-year-olds Wednesday, something students and parents say they’re in favor of despite some lingering vaccine hesitancy.

"I hope it’s good because it is scary with these children, said Ruth Pruitt, a Godby Grandparent.

18-year-old Nadiyah Green attends Godby and says, "I think the vaccines being offered here is a great thing and it’ll help everything try to come back to normal quicker. ... I personally haven’t taken it yet because I want to hear everybody else’s experiences before I just automatically take it, but so far I’ve been hearing good experiences, so I will get one soon."

If approved, vaccines for 12 to15-year-olds could begin as soon as Thursday nationwide.