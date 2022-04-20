Leon County Schools hosts first session of Teachers Town Hall at Chiles High School

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Day one of Leon County Schools' Town Hall for Teachers was for teachers to voice their concerns and be heard.

The first session was at Chiles High School Tuesday.

A top concern: salaries.

What's currently being proposed is a $4.5 million premium pay bonus.

It will be negotiated and paid in June this year.

The future proposal is a $6 million salary increase.

This would mean all teachers would receive a minimum $1,800, which would raise base pay by $2,700.

Scott Mazur is the president of Leon Classroom Teacher Association and he says our public educators just want to be heard.

"Public Educators are not feeling heard, are not feeling supported in a lot of different ways whether financially or also within the classroom," Mazur said.

In the town hall, the biggest obstacle for Leon County Schools District Superintendent Rocky Hanna is state law.

Teacher Salary Increase allocation money is mandated by state law only allows the money to be distributed on an 80-20 ratio.

And with the decrease of full time students from the last fiscal year means a decrease in teacher funding sources.

There are town halls lined up the next couple of weeks.

The next session is Wednesday at Leon High School at 5 p.m.

A Wednesday, April 27 meeting will be at Lincoln High School, Monday, May 2 at Godby High School and Wednesday, May 4 at Rickards High School.