Leon County School's holds Stuff the Bus for families

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Money, backpacks and other school supplies were collected at the Walmart off of Thomasville Road on Saturday.

Those donations go towards Leon County School's Foundation to make sure families who can't afford supplies aren't left behind.

Leon County Commissioner Brian Welch told ABC 27 he's overwhelmed by today's support to help other families in need.

"Well obviously we have a need in the community for school supplies, backpacks, and not everybody can meet those needs," said Welch. "This gives us a great head start, the foundation is always trying to fill the gap wherever we can whether that be the internet for all programs, or just providing backpacks for kids that need them."

If you're a family in need of help getting school supplies, tell your child's teacher. They'll make sure the foundation is able to help out.