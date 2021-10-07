Leon County Schools Foundation receives grant to help close homework gap

TALLAHASSEE. FLA. (WTXL) — The Foundation for Leon County Schools is now a partial recipient of a $500,000 grant to help close the homework gap.

They'll use their share to support hiring an e-learning coach to engage vulnerable families in the Leon school district.

Consortium of Education Foundations CEO Mary Chance said it's the next logical step towards creating digital equity.

"Devices and adequate connectivity or internet are two pieces of the three-legged stool, but the third piece is really digital skills and support for families, so that's where we've started stepping in," Chance says.

Foundations in Citrus, Palm Beach, Pinellas and St. Johns school districts will also benefit from the grant funding.