Leon County Schools drops mask mandate for summer school, 2021-2022 school year

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Leon County Schools announced Friday that masks for students and teachers are now optional for summer school and the 2021-2022 school year.
LCS says after "conferring with the Leon County Health Department and our School Board members, we have decided to make masks optional for students, teachers, staff and visitors for the summer and for the 2021-2022 school year."
The district still encourages everyone gets vaccinated and continues efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
Masks officially become optional on June 14, 2021.
Summer is officially here for our students, and our teachers are completing their tasks in order to finish out their year as well. We are proud of our Safe Start and equally Safe Finish and are ready to begin looking ahead to the next school year.
After conferring with the Leon County Health Department and our School Board members, we have decided to make masks optional for students, teachers, staff and visitors for the summer and for the 2021-2022 school year. We are encouraging everyone to get vaccinated and to continue their efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
We wish everyone a happy and safe summer and looking forward to the return of school on Wednesday, August 11.