Leon County Schools District Board approves budget, millage rates for fiscal year 2022-2023

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Leon County Schools District Board approved the millage rate amendments to the 2022-23 budget and estimated budget for the 2022-2023 fiscal year.

The board voted Tuesday, Sept. 6 to approve the final millage rates for local required effort (3.220), for discretionary operating purposes (.748), for capital outlay projects (1.500) and total proposed millage (5.468).

Millage rates are tax charged to property owners at a rate per $1,000 of taxable property value.

According to the school district, the total overall fiscal year 2023 budget of $653 million is an increase of $87 million or 15% from the fiscal year 2022 budget.

The district also notes that the school district did not raise taxes in the current fiscal year, but the adopted millage rate of 5.468 mills is less than the FY 2022 levied rate of 5.876 mills.

The current budget and millage rates will encompass July 1, 2022 through June 30, 2023.