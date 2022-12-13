Leon County Schools discuss new role that will help with Teacher retention

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — “All school districts across the country have seen a decline in applicants in the current job market,” said Billy Epting.

A decline that Leon County Schools assistant superintendent Billy Epting says the Leon County School district has not been immune to.

Currently the school district has more than 650 open teaching positions.

A big need Leon County Schools superintendent Rocky Hanna hopes to fill by bringing on some extra support with a person dedicated to recruitment and retention.

“We are hopeful that this new coordinator will be able to go out and dispel some of the rumors and language that’s out there and be able to recruit people to come into this profession,” said Rocky Hanna.

The person in what would be a newly created position would also be responsible for going out into the community and pitching the school system as a great place of employment. Their primary focus going towards the need at hand for new teachers and bus drivers. Scott Mazur represents teachers through the Leon Classroom Teacher Association. He says when it comes to keeping teachers on -- better communication with administration and faculty will also be key to retention.

“There’s a lot of fear sometimes about being able to express yourself and wondering how that will be taken. So most important thing right now is to create a positive culture,” said Scott Mazur, president of the Leon Classroom Teachers Association.

