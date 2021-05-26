Leon County Schools considers new mask policy and procedure for summer

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — With only 11 days of school remaining, board members discussed mask wearing through the end of this school year and beyond.

District 2 member Rosanne Wood suggested incentivizing LCS employees to disclose their vaccination status in order to for them to remove their masks and return to a sense of normalcy.

"I think we are at that point," said Wood. "And I think, in some ways, it is good to show people that we can take off our masks. I'll take mine off while I speak because I'm vaccinated, and I happen know that most of you are as well."

Superintendent Rocky Hanna, however, says it sounds too close to vaccine passports to gain his immediate support.

"I would love to take masks off," Hanna says. "I am in disagreement, however, that we start asking people to show a vaccination passport. I think I know how the governor stands on that issue."

Hanna emphazed no changes to mask procedures for the rest of the school year. This, as the district looks ahead to the start of their Summer 850 program aimed at minimizing the COVID Slide.

"I think we've had about 1,400 students and families RSVP to those programs at individual school sites," Hanna said.

Only 30 students district wide were identified as in danger of being retained between 8th and 9th grades.

Summer 850 begins June 28th. Until then, the district is focused on hosting safe and successful gradution ceremonies between June 2nd and 12.