Leon County Schools closing public access to high school tracks and fields indefinitely

LEON COUNTY, FL — Neighbors will no longer be able to access high school tracks and fields in Leon County starting this weekend. The district made the announcement on Thursday on social media.

The district opened the track and field at Leon High School and Chiles High School to the public last year, allowing neighbors to use the space for free when high school sports teams did not need them.

LCS said an "increase in garbage, wear and tear and in some cases damage" at the site led them to close the facilities again indefinitely.

The closure will take effect on Satuday, June 20.

This is a developing story.

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