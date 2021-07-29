Leon County Schools: Chromebook pickup for virtual students is Aug. 3

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Leon County Schools announced Chromebook distribution for the 2021-22 school year will be held Tuesday, August 3, 2021.

LCS Virtual students in grades K through 5 should pick up Chromebooks between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. on Aug. 3.

LCS Virtual students in grades 6 through 12 should pick up Chromebooks between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. on Aug. 3

All virtual students will pick up Chromebooks from the front office in the Aquilina Howell Building, located at 3995 W. Pensacola St.

LCS asks everyone to please take time to review the updated Chromebook agreement for the 21-22 school year. You will complete this form in your parent portal account or can bring the paper copy when you come to pick up.

LEON COUNTY SCHOOLS CHROMEBOOK AGREEMENT



2021 Chromebook Agreement by WTXL ABC27 on Scribd