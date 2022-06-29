Leon County Schools board to finalize LGBTQ+ guidance

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — This new inclusive school guide will give parents and students a chance to be treated fairly.

Following the Florida state law, Leon County Schools are changing its guide so school administrators and teachers can support the LGBTQIA+ students.

According to the guide students of age or parents must let the school know the students preferred name and gender pronoun that fits who they are.

This information should be added to the student information portal.

If a parent does not give the school permission to use their child's preferred name or add that information to the student portal that student will be addressed by the name on file.

Chris Sands is a parent and on the LGBTQIA plus advisory committee.

He says while this guide is a step in the right direction.

For students that identity as LGBTQIA pus, they can now fill out a welcoming and affirming plan with their parent.

This is a private document that helps the school support that students transition.

According to committee members, the goal is to make that child feel supported and safe.

The plan has questions about



The child's preferred name and legal name

Gender and preferred pronoun

For transgender students, identifying what is the students transition

The use of facilities like locker rooms and bathrooms

While this guide is still being finalized, the advisory committee is still facing some challenges like transgender students using the bathroom.

"You have a student at a school who could go into the bathroom at anytime are you going to notify the entire school," Sands said.

Sands says that's a challenge that the committee has talked about and their hoping these notifications can be found directly in the student handbook.

"There could be transgender students in the locker room or on this trip or whatever. If you have a problem with it then that's your problem and you need to preemptively say I don't want my student to room with or change in a locker with or use the bathroom with a transgender student," Sands said.

Sands says if the parent has this issue, then their child will be accommodated.