TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Adopting the proposed millage rates.

Leon County School Board members Tuesday voted on the proposed millage rates, which are metrics used to calculate district funding from county property taxes.

As well as voting for the tentative budget for fiscal year 2022-2023, the budget includes repairs at schools and renovation to an athletics field among other items.

There will be a workshop in August for the Board to discuss further details in the budget.

On September 6, the board will make their final vote on the millage rates and the budget.