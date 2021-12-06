Leon County Schools announces new job application process

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Leon County Schools has announced a new application process, beginning Dec. 6.

Anyone interested in applying for a job with Leon County Schools must create a new application and profile using the new "Applicant Tracking System," LCS said.

LCS will be retiring the old Paperless Applicant Tracking System and it will no longer be used as of Dec. 5. The school district said that no existing accounts or information from PATS will be carried over to the new system.

Interested candidates can begin creating a new profile as of Dec. 6 by clicking here.