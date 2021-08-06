Leon County School Board member has COVID-19

LEON COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — Leon County School Board member, Rosanne Wood, confirmed she has COVID-19 to ABC 27 Thursday night. Wood said she tested positive for the virus Wednesday.

“I don't feel very good, but I feel better than the people in the hospitals,” she told ABC 27’s Channing Frampton over the phone Thursday evening. Wood said despite being vaccinated against the virus, somehow, she caught it. She said she believes it may have started with a school board meeting July 27th.

Just got off the phone with @LeonSchools Board Member, Rosanne Wood. She confirmed to me she tested positive for #COVID recently. Listen to what she told me. #education #Florida #pandemic pic.twitter.com/b6o7AGcXuq — Channing Frampton (@Channing_TV) August 5, 2021

“I was masked at the school board meeting. I didn't have COVID. People weren't. They were close to me and claimed they were not vaccinated,” Wood said.

At the July 27th meeting it was standing room only. That night, leaders decided to keep masks optional for students. Concerned parents showed up in droves to state their opinions on wearing masks in school this fall.

“They wanted to tell us about freedom and liberty,” Wood said. “I just want to tell them I need my freedom and liberty and happiness which mean to be healthy.”

Wood said despite her vaccination status and wearing a mask the virus still broke through. “A couple days after the meeting, I started getting unusual asthma symptoms,” she explained.

On August 3rd, Leon County Schools Superintendent Rocky Hanna sent a letter to Governor Ron DeSantis and Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran asking for flexibility to issue a temporary masks requirement for kindergarten through eighth-grade students.

“I support the superintendent on this 100 percent,” Wood said. “I think it's a small price to pay for families to get vaccinated and for everyone to wear a mask for a while until we get rid of this darn thing.”

