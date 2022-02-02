Leon County School Board member Alva Striplin files for re-election, faces opponent

LEON COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — Leon County School Board member Alva Striplin filed for re-election on Tuesday, according to the county's candidate website.

Striplin was first elected to the school board in 2014 and again in 2018. In 2022, Striplin will be facing new challenger Anthony DeMarco, who has been in the race since June 2021 and has raised $1,210 with 28 donations according to his campaign finance report.

Striplin's campaign website cites four key issues that the incumbent will focus on: teachers, parent involvement, fair wages and safety.

DeMarco's campaign website cites three key points to focus on during his election run: the need to shift the district to digital devices, policy changes and advocacy needed, and needing someone who stands with science instead of against for political gain.

ABC 27 has reached out to both candidates and is waiting to hear back.