Leon County School Board meeting Sept. 28, 2021

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Leon County Schools Board meeting was kicked off by a young student and motivational speaker, Master Caleb.
He led Board members and those attending in the Pledge of Allegiance before the Board donated books to Caleb for his pop-up discovery library.
Superintendent Rocky Hanna then gave Caleb a Master of Ceremony award. There wasn't a dry eye in the Board.
The number of reported cases and positivity rates have been declining in our area.
LCS says that although some of the district procedures have been modified, it asks that families continue to monitor student symptoms (Congestion, Headache, Fever, and/or Cough have been main symptoms), keep students home when ill, and contact the school when a student or direct family member test positive or if your student exposed to a positive COVID case.
For more detailed information on COVID health and safety in all Leon County Schools, please visit https://www.leonschools.net/Page/53111.
The new procedures will begin Wednesday, September 29. I
f your student or anyone in their immediate household tests positive, please contact the school. Our administrative team will discuss your options to return to school and present a letter for families to sign.
- PK-8 students and staff will be required to wear a mask when social distancing cannot be maintained. This process has not changed from the previous health and safety protocols. As before, students may only opt-out with a medical note or an IEP/ 504 meeting and documentation placed on the student’s individual plan.
- Vaccinations and confirmed positive results in the last 90 days still provide faculty, staff, and students the ability to avoid quarantine, as long as they remain asymptomatic.
- For Students not vaccinated or positive in the last 90 days
- If a student tests positive for COVID, they can return to school without symptoms as soon as they receive a negative PCR test result (Not rapid), regardless of the timeframe of the test with an approved doctor’s note to return to school OR after a ten day quarantine, returning on day eleven
- If a student is a close contact exposure (Inside 6 feet for more than 15 minutes) of a positive COVID case, they can return to school without symptoms immediately, but are required to wear a mask for seven days. Medical opt-outs for masks will not apply, but IEP/ 504 opt-outs may apply, depending on the team decision after a seven day quarantine at home
- If a student has a positive COVID case in their household, they can return to school without symptoms
- After the last positive in the household is cleared AND must wear a mask at school for seven days of quarantining
- After the last positive in the household is cleared AND the student quarantines at home for up to seven days