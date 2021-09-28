Leon County School Board meeting Sept. 28, 2021

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Leon County Schools Board meeting was kicked off by a young student and motivational speaker, Master Caleb.

He led Board members and those attending in the Pledge of Allegiance before the Board donated books to Caleb for his pop-up discovery library.

Superintendent Rocky Hanna then gave Caleb a Master of Ceremony award. There wasn't a dry eye in the Board.

The number of reported cases and positivity rates have been declining in our area.

LCS says that although some of the district procedures have been modified, it asks that families continue to monitor student symptoms (Congestion, Headache, Fever, and/or Cough have been main symptoms), keep students home when ill, and contact the school when a student or direct family member test positive or if your student exposed to a positive COVID case.

For more detailed information on COVID health and safety in all Leon County Schools, please visit https://www.leonschools.net/Page/53111 .

The new procedures will begin Wednesday, September 29. I

f your student or anyone in their immediate household tests positive, please contact the school. Our administrative team will discuss your options to return to school and present a letter for families to sign.