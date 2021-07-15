Leon County saving bluebirds one nest at a time

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Well here's something you don't see every day, fleet workers in Leon County saving bluebirds.

The bluebirds were building nests in the large equipment exhaust pipes so the fleet flew into action by getting two birdhouses with the help of Leon County Parks and Recreation. They've seen twenty new baby bluebirds since the boxes were installed at the worksite,

giving nature a place to grow in an unexpected place.

Leon County Fleet Management Director, Josh McSwain, said: "it's excellent team-building my guys we check on the birds when it's nesting season and we take pictures and we talk about it, it's become really a rallying point for what we do around here, and the other thing of it is how easy it would be for people to put bluebird boxes in their backyard."

Parks and recreation have 35 other bird boxes across county greenways, and they're always looking for volunteers to help maintain them. Check out the Leon County Parks and Recreation website and contact Director, Amanda Heidecker, to get involved.