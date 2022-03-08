Leon County residents, businesses encouraged to take part in internet speed initiative

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Two government entities are encouraging residents of Leon County to participate in an internet initiative.

According to a news release from the Tallahassee-Leon County Office of Economic Vitality and the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity Office of Broadband, the two offices are encouraging residents of Leon County to participate in the state of Florida’s internet speed test.

Participation will help determine the need and opportunities for broadband in the community.

An internet speed test allows citizens to determine the performance of its internet service within their residence.

Results will be displayed on the Florida Broadband Availability Map.

The map will help the department of economic opportunity to determine where additional internet access is needed.

Individuals may go to https://floridajobs.org/community-planning-and-development/broadband/office-of-broadband to access the speed test.

Citizens and business owners are also asked to take part in a survey about demand for broadband.

Citizens may go to https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfp1sxGqukKzYK-3V_NQZE7NBn2OeyWTa1kSFA90CxvIhHERg/viewform to complete the survey form.