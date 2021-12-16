Leon County releases schedule on closures, service day changes for upcoming holidays

Leon County released its schedule for holiday closures and service changes for the weeks of Christmas, Kwanzaa and New Year’s Day.

Closed Friday, Dec. 24 and Friday, Dec. 31

Leon County Offices

Leon County Animal Control

Leon County Community Centers

Closed Saturday, Dec. 25 and Saturday, Jan. 1

Leon County Libraries

Leon County Solid Waste Management Facility, Rural Waste Service Centers and Household Hazardous Waste Center

Leon County Offices

Leon County Animal Control

Leon County Community Centers

Open for the holidays

Leon County Parks and Recreation facilities (parks, greenways, campgrounds, and boat landings)

Additional service information

All LeRoy Collins Leon County Public Library locations will close at 6 p.m. on Friday, December 24 and Friday, December 31. Libraries will resume normal operating hours on Sunday, December 26 and Sunday, January 2.

Residential waste collection routes will be delayed one day for citizens whose normal pick-up day is during the holiday. Waste Pro’s holiday schedule can be found at Wasteprousa.com [lnks.gd]. For more information, call the Leon County Solid Waste Management Division at (850) 606-1800.