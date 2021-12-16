Leon County releases schedule on closures, service day changes for upcoming holidays

Leon County released its schedule for holiday closures and service changes for the weeks of Christmas, Kwanzaa and New Year’s Day.
Closed Friday, Dec. 24 and Friday, Dec. 31
- Leon County Offices
- Leon County Animal Control
- Leon County Community Centers
Closed Saturday, Dec. 25 and Saturday, Jan. 1
- Leon County Libraries
- Leon County Solid Waste Management Facility, Rural Waste Service Centers and Household Hazardous Waste Center
Open for the holidays
- Leon County Parks and Recreation facilities (parks, greenways, campgrounds, and boat landings)
Additional service information
- All LeRoy Collins Leon County Public Library locations will close at 6 p.m. on Friday, December 24 and Friday, December 31. Libraries will resume normal operating hours on Sunday, December 26 and Sunday, January 2.
- Residential waste collection routes will be delayed one day for citizens whose normal pick-up day is during the holiday. Waste Pro’s holiday schedule can be found at Wasteprousa.com [lnks.gd]. For more information, call the Leon County Solid Waste Management Division at (850) 606-1800.
- In the event of an animal-related emergency, service is available by calling the Consolidated Dispatch Agency at (850) 606-5800. Leon County Animal Control encourages residents to only use this service to report dangerous or aggressive dogs, sick or injured domestic animals and animal cruelty. Injured wildlife calls will be forwarded to the St. Francis Wildlife Association at (850) 627-4151.