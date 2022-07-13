Leon County recognizes neighborhoods for enriching local communities

LEON COUNTY, FLa. (WTXL) — Four local neighborhoods and one neighbor was recognized for its accomplishments on Wednesday, July 13 through the 41st Annual Neighborhood Recognition Program.

Leon County Government and the Council of Neighborhood Associations (CONA) reportedly recognized this year's winners for their effort to make their community "a better place to live, work, and play."

Blairstone Forest won "Small Neighborhood of the year" for implementing native flowers and wooden walkways to increase access to nearby spring and forest for residents.

Lafeyette Oaks won "Large Neighborhood of the year" for hosting several events and programs for their residents, such as holiday celebrations and the development of a scheduled paving plan for roads in their neighborhood.

Landover Hills won "Unincorporated Neighborhood of the Year", which acknowledges neighborhoods outside city limits. Landover Hills was recognized for creating a new, informative website for residents, helping facilitate an ADA-accessible sidewalk extension on Walden Rd for safety measures and installing pet waste collection sites in their neighborhood.

Amanda Herring was recognized as the County's "Neighbor of the Year" for her work and dedication between other residents, community partners and local governments. Her year-round work resulted in repaired roads, reduced storm water and increasing in the quality of life.

The recognized neighborhoods were awarded a sign to display at their neighborhood entrances. Herring was awarded a personalized plaque.

Leon County Commission Chairman Bill Proctor stated that they were proud to celebrate the successes of the neighborhoods.

"As the pillars of our society, these dedicated neighborhood leaders help strengthen our community and make Leon County feel like home," said Proctor.

To learn more about the County's neighborhood resources, visit LeonCountyFL.gov/NeighborhoodServices.