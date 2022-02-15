Leon County recognizes Black History Month with library events

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Leon County Government celebrates the contributions, achievements, and struggles of Black Americans during Black History Month with educational events and resources from the LeRoy Collins Leon County Public Library System. Thematic reading and movie lists give citizens of all ages the opportunity to learn about the men and women who have helped shape our community, state, and nation.

In addition to these in-person and digital resources, citizens are encouraged to attend the County’s upcoming Black History Month events.

Thursday, February 17 at 7 p.m., Singing Through and Beyond Slavery Presentation and Musical Demonstration, Leon County Main Library – Dr. Maria Ryan will discuss the role of music in the lives of enslaved people in the U.S. during the 19th century and how music was a strategy of survival for Africans and their descendants in America both before and after abolition.

Saturday, February 19 at 1 p.m., Researching Your Enslaved African American Ancestors, Dr. B.L. Perry, Jr. Branch Library – Experienced genealogist Dr. Juanita Gaston will show you how to trace your enslaved African American ancestors using record collections available on Ancestry.com.

Monday, February 21 at 6 p.m., Library Lecture Series: Creating Beloved Communities, Leon County Main Library and via Zoom – Dr. Kendra Mitchell will lead an interactive and interpretive discussion about the life and works of Toni Morrison. The lecture will consider Toni Morrison’s journey as an author for her community and her activism as an editor and publisher of Black writers.

Monday, February 28 at 6 p.m., Toni Morrison’s Beloved and the Lived Experiences of Black Floridians in the 1800s, R.A. Gray Building and via Zoom – In partnership with the Florida Division of Library and Information Services, Johnathan Grandage will discuss Toni Morrison’s Beloved and its connections to the lived experiences of Black Floridians before and after emancipation. Original archival records illustrating these connections will be on display during the talk.

See a complete list of resources and events here . While the Leon County Public Library System takes the time this month to celebrate and honor the rich history of Black Americans, these in-person and digital resources are available to the community all year long.

For more information, contact Michelle Ray, Learning & Workforce Services Manager, at (850) 606-2665 / RayM@LeonCountyFL.gov or Leon County Community and Media Relations at (850) 606-5300 / CMR@LeonCountyFL.gov.