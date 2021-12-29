Leon County receives awards from American Public Works Association

LEON COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — The Leon County government received two awards from the American Public Works Association.

According to a news release, Leon County won two state-wide awards for project of the year for construction completed in both 2020 and 2021.

The Meridian Road Drainage Improvement Project was selected as the 2021 APWA Project of the Year, while the Woodside Heights Wastewater Retrofit Project was selected as the 2020 APWA Project of the Year.

Historically, heavy rain caused water to run over Meridian Road and created hazardous conditions in the area.

To reduce flooding, Leon County improved drainage by installing large box culverts to move water beneath the roadway. Such improvements are also expected to reduce soil erosion, improving the health of adjacent wetlands and Lake Jackson.

To reduce the number of failing septic tanks in southern Leon County and thereby improve water quality, Leon County constructed over 2.6 miles of sewer and nearly 0.9 mile of sewage force main.

The pump station constructed was designed to accommodate not only the existing developed area in Woodside Heights and adjacent subdivisions, but also a planned future residential development to the east of well over 200 homes.

“State-wide recognition truly highlights how the County’s collaborative approach with area residents, state agencies and expert contractors makes infrastructure that will serve generations,” said Leon County administrator Vincent S. Long in a statement.