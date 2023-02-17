Leon County Property Appraiser holds extended hours to assist with exemptions

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Seniors could save some major cash on their taxes through what's called homestead exemptions, but in order to do so, they have to know that they're eligible, and apply before the deadline.

"Homestead exemption is a property tax benefit to someone who owns their home and lives in their home," explains Leon County Property Appraiser Director of Exemptions Meghan Poskey. "It's not automatic. You do have to file an application."

Luckily, Leon County is making it easier for them to do so through a special event this weekend.

"The low-income senior exemption is up to $25,000 off the assessed value, so for a senior on a limited income, that's several hundred dollar savings in a tax year." Poskey said.

That's one reason why the property appraiser's office has partnered with Elder Care Services for a second year. Elder Care's case management teams works closely with seniors across the county, and packs flyers about the tax opportunity in with food delivered through their meals on wheels program.

"Many of our seniors that we serve live below the poverty line, and so any opportunity that they have to save money is really important for us and it's important for them as well." said Elder Care Services CEO and President Jocelyne Fliger.

Perhaps, most importantly, if you do intend to cash in, you'll want to be sure your paperwork is filed before this year's deadline.

"March 1 is the annual property tax exemption filing deadline, so it's around the corner," Poskey said.

If you'd like to learn more, you can visit the appraiser's office during their extended office hours this Saturday, February 18th from 10am to noon at their office downtown.

It's located at 315 S. Calhoun Street, right behind the Leon County Courthouse.