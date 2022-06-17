Leon County partners with Second Harvest to offer free packaged meals to kids and teens this summer

TALLAHASSEE, FLa. (WTXL) — On Friday, Leon County announced their continued partnership with charity organization Second Harvest of the Big Bend to offer free healthy meals and snacks to children and teens 18 and under this summer.

The meals and snacks will be offered at two Leon County Public Library locations: DR. B.L. Perry, Jr. Branch Library on 2817 S. Adams St. and Jane G. Sauls Ft. Braden Branch Library on 16327 Blountstown Hwy.

At DR. B.L. Perry, Jr. Branch Library, lunch will be offered Tuesdays through Fridays from 12 to 1p.m. until July 29. At Jane G. Sauls Ft. Braden Branch Library, snacks will be offered Tuesdays through Saturdays from 1 to 3 p.m. and dinner will be served Tuesdays through Fridays from 4 to 6 p.m. until August 5.

No registration is required and meals are to be eaten inside both library locations.