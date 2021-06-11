Watch
Leon County Pace Center students excited to graduate, pursue new adventures

The Pace Center provides girls in Tallahassee the chance to grow through education, counseling and training.
Posted at 10:56 PM, Jun 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-10 22:58:31-04

LEON COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — Young girls at the Leon County Pace Center are ready to take a big leap into their next adventure.

It's something that's transformed the lives of these young ladies throughout the years including Rikia Jackson, who is going to Tallahassee Community College to be a nurse.

"I was very depressed when I got here," said Jackson. "They just changed me around. I'm very open."

Three graduates from the PACE Center will transition to different schools. Graduation is next week.

