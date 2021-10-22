Leon County organization collects peanut butter for those in need

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Have some extra jars of peanut butter around?

A local group is collecting them until Thanksgiving to give to homeless veterans.

The UF Institute of Food and Agricultural Science has offices across the state collecting peanut butter.

Last year, the Tallahassee office was able to donate 200 pounds of peanut butter to feed families ahead of the holidays.

Mark Tancig at the UF IFAS extension office in Leon County said they chose peanut butter because it's a pantry item that is nutrient-dense and shelf-stable.

"We grow a lot of peanuts in Florida and so this was an effort to work with a Florida grown crop and to get food to hungry families," Tancig said.

You can donate now until Nov. 24 at their office at 615 Paul Russell Road.