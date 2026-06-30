Leon County opens libraries as cooling stations as another Heat Advisory is issued

LEON COUNTY, FL — Due to the Heat Advisory in place Tuesday, Leon County is opening all libraries as cooling stations.

In a Facebook post, they say all locations will operate as cooling stations during regularly scheduled hours. Libraries offer air conditioning, seating, water, and restroom access, in addition to regular library activities and materials.

The advisory will be in place from 12:00 to 6:00 p.m.

For a list of locations and hours, click here.

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