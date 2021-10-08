Leon County opens enrollment for apprenticeship program

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Leon County has opened up registration for their annual apprenticeship program for Leon County High School Juniors and Seniors that may not want to go down the traditional college route.

Since 2017, Leon County has been giving high schoolers opportunities to shadow EMTs, mechanics for the county's fleet, along with web development for the county.

Anitra Thomas with Leon County said the program is designed to offer skilled jobs and experience to high schoolers before graduation giving them a head start on their career.

"We wanted to offer an opportunity for our students who may not be looking to go to your traditional four-year college and get a degree that is good in certain areas of their lives so they want to be able to find fulfillment in and that there are job opportunities in those areas," said Thomas.

Students who apply must have completed or be enrolled in a Career and Technical Education course. The deadline to apply for the apprenticeship is October 31.

To apply, click here.