Leon County opens 4 sandbag locations ahead of Friday's heavy rainfall

LEON COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — After heavy rainfall Wednesday and more expected to come Friday, Leon County has announced they will open four sandbag locations for residents.

Beginning Thursday, March 10 at 2 p.m., sandbags are available to the public at the following Leon County locations:



Leon County's Northeast Branch Library, 5513 Thomasville Road

Apalachee Regional Park (Solid Waste Management Facility), 7550 Apalachee Parkway

Fred George Park, 3043 Capital Circle NW

At the intersection of Oak Ridge Road at Ranchero Road

County officials tell ABC 27 that Thursday will be the only day to get sandbags.

Leon County will staff these sites and sandbag fillers will be available to assist residents in quickly filling sandbags.

Sand, bags and ties will be available for public use at no cost to residents. The County asks residents to take no more than 15 bags so as to allow others to prepare.