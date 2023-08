LEON COUNTY, FLa. — Due to excessive heat warnings for the next few days, a cooling station is being offered in Leon County.

The cooling station will be located at the Main Library, located at 200 W Park Ave.

Monday through Thursday the cooling station will be open from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m.

Friday, the cooling station will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.