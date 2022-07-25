Leon County offering incentives to help with bus driver shortage

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — With school starting in two weeks, Leon County Schools is working to ensure all bus routes will be covered.

According to the district superintendent, there are 115 bus routes and only 95 drivers. They're 35 drivers short of their 130 driver goal.

Drivers are having to double up and cover other routes to make sure all kids get to school on time.

Superintendent Rocky Hanna said he hopes parents will be understanding.

"Be patient with us. We'll have some kinks at the beginning of the year like we do every year but we're working as hard as we possibly can to become more efficient and more effective while keeping our routes safe and keeping our children safe at all costs," Hanna said.

To help fill these positions, Leon County has increased the starting pay to more than $18 an hour and they're waiving the fingerprinting fee.