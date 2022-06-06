Leon County non-profits see impacts due to COVID-19

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A recently released report by the Institute for Nonprofit Innovation of excellence, the Council on Culture and Arts, and United partners for human services looked at over 80 non-profits of Leon County.

100% of non-profits surveyed said they've seen financial losses during COVID-19, with only 38 percent of those non-profits able to make up any losses.

Elder Care Services says they've seen an increase in demand for services, helping over 2,000 seniors age in their homes, but have seen limited funds come in through their main fundraiser Oktoberfest. Nicole Ballas with ECS says although they're looking for new income sources, including applying for more grants, they haven't stopped serving their clients.

"We believe that this high need is going to stay. That population is just going to continue to grow," said Ballas. "So we saw the first jump was pandemic related but we also just know that this is the trend for us. So this need is going to continue to grow while we have to readjust in a new funding structure."